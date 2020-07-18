New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 52 mins ago
3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit
$5 $20
$1 shipping

It's $3 under Amazon's price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • A drill is not included.
Features
  • 2" and 4" round brushes
  • 3.5" cone brush
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies That Daily Deal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register