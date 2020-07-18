New
Tips
- A drill is not included.
Features
- 2" and 4" round brushes
- 3.5" cone brush
Details
Related Offers
Groupon · 1 mo ago
As Seen on TV Dust Daddy Deluxe Vacuum Attachment 2-Pack
$15 $20
$4 shipping
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
Features
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Amazon · 1 mo ago
OXO Good Grips Dish Squeegee
$5 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-slip grip
- BPA free
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 12237300
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 50-Pack
$18 via Sub & Save $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Check out via Subscribe & Save to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- scratch resistant technology
- highly absorbant
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Compostable 100 Count 2.6 Gallon Trash Bags
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- certified compostable in USA
That Daily Deal · 6 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$8 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 mo ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 1 mo ago
Awkward Silence Adult Party Game
$10 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 52 awkward cards
- 52 VERY awkward cards
- pointer
- instructions
