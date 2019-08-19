Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Macy's discounts a selection of 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $75 to bag free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw a similar selection for a buck less a week ago.) Buy Now
Today only, Amazon takes 20% off a selection of Sleep Innovations mattress toppers with prices starting at $47.99. (Although the banner notes 20% off, we found even greater discounts of up to 45% off within the sale). Prices are as marked. Plus, these items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Spectra Private Brands via Amazon offers its Spectra Austin Upholstered Queen Bed with Headboard for $121.50 with free shipping. That's $78 off and a very good price for a Queen bed. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's takes an extra $10 off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "SHOP25", or an extra 15 to 20% off select sale and clearance items via "SHOP". (Eligible styles are marked.) Opt for in-store pickup where possible to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
