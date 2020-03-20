Personalize your DealNews Experience
Hungry during the quarantine? This meal delivery service is from $3.32 per serving, and it includes ingredients and recipe cards with no commitment. Shop Now at EveryPlate
KFC offers free delivery on all KFC orders placed online. Some restrictions may apply. Shop Now at KFC
Save on over 200 health, beauty, and home items. Plus, bag free shipping on all orders (it normally adds $5.99). Shop Now at Walgreens
Get a big discount on your choice of coffee maker and beverages when you enroll in auto-delivery. Plus, you'll get free shipping on the first four orders and all future orders valued over $29. Shop Now at Keurig
That's $113 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks
