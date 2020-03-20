Open Offer in New Tab
EveryPlate · 1 hr ago
3 Meal Deliveries for up to 4 at EveryPlate
$39 off
free shipping on first delivery

Hungry during the quarantine? This meal delivery service is from $3.32 per serving, and it includes ingredients and recipe cards with no commitment. Shop Now at EveryPlate

Tips
  • Use code "EPDN18" to get $10 off each on the first 3 deliveries and an $8.99 savings on shipping on the first delivery.
Details
Comments
  • Code "EPDN18"
