Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Broan-NuTone 688 Ceiling and Wall Ventilation Fan in White for $13.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3, although most retailers charge $19 or more. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Coolaroo 4x6-Foot Exterior Roller Shade in Mocha for $48.52 with free shipping. That's $43 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the 3M Comfort Grip Gloves for $4.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3M Virtua CCS Protective Eyewear for $7.03 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3M Command Large Picture Hanging Strips 24-Pack (12 Pairs) for $6.88 with free shipping for Prime members. That beats the per-strip price from our April 28-pack mention ($0.29 each now compared to $0.33 each then) and is the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3M Scotch Heavy-Duty Shipping Tape 6-Pack for $10.20. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that price to $8.67. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It is a low today by a buck.) Buy Now
