Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of Delta faucets and shower heads with prices starting at $27.11. (We found even greater discounts of up to 50% within the sale). Plus, these items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Amazon offers the 2x4basics Custom Workbench Kit for $55.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
or in-store pickup only and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $224. That's $75 under our mention from a week ago, $154 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the 3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator for $8.15 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3M Scotch Permanent Outdoor Mounting Tape for $4.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the 3M 8293 P100 Disposable Particulate Cup Respirator for $7.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find now. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3M Command Small Poster Strips 48-Pack in White for $5.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's pennies under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
