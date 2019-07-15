Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
For Prime members only, Amazon takes up to 20% off its AmazonBasics tools & home items. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of Delta faucets and shower heads with prices starting at $26.39. (We found even greater discounts of up to 50% within). Plus, these items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
Home Depot offers the Kohler Wellworth Classic Single Flush Round Toilet for $119. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- 1.28 GPF
- includes installation hardware
- standard height seating
- Model: K-11464-0
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Amazon offers the 3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator for $8.15 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
- incl. reclosable storage bag
- 4-point harness
Amazon offers the 3M Scotch Permanent Outdoor Mounting Tape for $4.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
- waterproof and double-sided
- holds up to 5 lbs.
- 60" long roll
- Model: FBA_4011
Amazon offers Prime members the 3M 8293 P100 Disposable Particulate Cup Respirator for $7.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find now. Buy Now
- It received the highest rating (P100) for filtration efficiency in a filtering face-piece respirator from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
- cool flow exhalation valve
- foam face seal
- adjustable noseclip and straps
Amazon offers the 3M N95 Particulate Cool Flow Respirator 10-Pack for $13.58 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
- protection against non-oil based particles
- cool flow valve that reduces heat build-up inside the respirator
- Model: 8511PB1-A-PS
Sign In or Register