Walmart · 51 mins ago
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Published 51 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Amazon · 35 mins ago
Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater
$240 $370
free shipping
Amazon offers the Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- heats water up to 125° in 30 seconds
- shower head with 6-foot hose
- submersible electric pump
- mesh storage bag & 5-gallon collapsible water carrier
Amazon · 1 day ago
Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit
from $9 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Features
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head
$60
free shipping
That's $57 off list and the best deal we could find
Amazon offers the Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head with Hand Held Shower Wand in Chrome for $59.95 with free shipping. (Home Depot currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.) That's $3 under our mention from last month, $57 off list, and the lowest price we could find. The shower head features five spray settings and the shower wand features three spray settings.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack in Terracotta for $13.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find now by $4, although we saw these for a buck less last October. Buy Now
Features
- each plastic tile measures 11.5" x 11.5" x 0.5"
- openwork pattern to provide water drainage
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Amazon · 1 day ago
3M Virtua CCS Protective Eyewear
$6 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3M Virtua CCS Protective Eyewear for $6.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- anti-fog polycarbonate lens
- vented foam gasket attachment
- corded earplug control system
- Model: 11872-00000-20
Amazon · 2 wks ago
3M P100 Particulate Cup Respirator
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the 3M 8293 P100 Disposable Particulate Cup Respirator for $7.99 with free shipping. (Walmart charges the same with in-store pickup). That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- It received the highest rating (P100) for filtration efficiency in a filtering face-piece respirator from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Features
- Cool Flow exhalation valve
- foam face seal
- adjustable noseclip and straps
Walmart · 2 wks ago
3M WorkTunes Hearing Protectors with AM/FM Digital Radio
$35 $70
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the 3M WorkTunes Hearing Protectors with AM/FM Digital Radio for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $34.87. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- digital tuning with voice assist
- bass boost technology
- MP3 and iPod compatible
- 22dB limit
- 50 station presets
- Model: 90541-80025T
Amazon · 4 days ago
3M N95 Particulate Cool Flow Respirator 10-Pack
$14 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3M N95 Particulate Cool Flow Respirator 10-Pack for $13.58 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Features
- protection against non-oil based particles
- cool flow valve that reduces heat build-up inside the respirator
- Model: 8511PB1-A-PS
