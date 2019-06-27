Walmart · 1 day ago
$14
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the 3M Command 38-Piece Picture Hanging Kit for $13.79. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- 5 large strips
- 2 wire-backed picture hangers
- 4 sets of large picture hanging strips
- 8 sets of small picture hanging strips
Details
Comments
-
Published 6/27/2019
Verified 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
3M Virtua CCS Protective Eyewear
$6 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3M Virtua CCS Protective Eyewear for $6.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- anti-fog polycarbonate lens
- vented foam gasket attachment
- corded earplug control system
- Model: 11872-00000-20
Walmart · 1 mo ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Amazon · 2 wks ago
3M P100 Particulate Cup Respirator
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the 3M 8293 P100 Disposable Particulate Cup Respirator for $7.99 with free shipping. (Walmart charges the same with in-store pickup). That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- It received the highest rating (P100) for filtration efficiency in a filtering face-piece respirator from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Features
- Cool Flow exhalation valve
- foam face seal
- adjustable noseclip and straps
Amazon · 4 days ago
3M N95 Particulate Cool Flow Respirator 10-Pack
$14 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3M N95 Particulate Cool Flow Respirator 10-Pack for $13.58 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Features
- protection against non-oil based particles
- cool flow valve that reduces heat build-up inside the respirator
- Model: 8511PB1-A-PS
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Clearance Event
Up to 70% off
Northern Tools takes up to 70% off its clearance items. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start at $5.99. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Crate & Barrel · 3 wks ago
Crate & Barrel Big Summer Clearance Event
Up to 60% off
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
3 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amazon Summer Renovation Event
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during it's Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $3.38. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Ring, Moen, Chamberlain, Scotch, 3M, American Standard, and more. Shop Now
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
3M WorkTunes Hearing Protectors with AM/FM Digital Radio
$35 $70
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the 3M WorkTunes Hearing Protectors with AM/FM Digital Radio for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $34.87. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- digital tuning with voice assist
- bass boost technology
- MP3 and iPod compatible
- 22dB limit
- 50 station presets
- Model: 90541-80025T
