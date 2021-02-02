New
LEGO · 48 mins ago
3 LEGO Gifts
free w/ $85 LEGO Harry Potter purchase
free shipping w/ $50

These gifts are in poor stock elsewhere but generally cost over $20 apiece. Shop Now at LEGO

Tips
  • For example, get 3 gifts w/ the LEGO Hogwarts Clock Tower for $89.99 (pictured)
  • You get the Chocolate Box & Flower Set with orders of $40 or more, the Monster Book of Monsters with any Harry Potter Purchase of $75 or more, and the Year of the Ox (alongside those two) with orders of $85 or more.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/14/2021
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies LEGO LEGO
Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register