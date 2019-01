As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand for $4.49. Better yet, add three to your cart for. With, that's tied with last week's mention at $3.33 each, a savings of $20, and the lowest price we could find. These wands feature 14" handles, pivoting heads, and machine-washable microfiber pads. Deal ends January 25.