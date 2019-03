Crock-Pot offers its Crock-Pot 20-oz. Lunch Crock Food Warmer in several colors (Red pictured) forwith. (You must add three food warmers to your cart to see this price drop.) At $11 each, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $33 today. Each features a removable food container with inner lid, carrying handle, and detachable warming base.