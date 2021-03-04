sponsored
Manitoba Harvest CBD · 35 mins ago
$30 $75
free shipping
Manitoba Harvest offers 3 bottles of Unflavored 10mg CBD Oil for $74.97. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $30, a 60% discount. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Manitoba Harvest CBD
Features
- 3rd party tested
- best by date of June 12th 2021
Details
Comments
Woot! An Amazon Company · 14 hrs ago
Ray-Ban & Oakley Sunglasses and Rx Eyewear
up to 78% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a selection of sunglasses and prescription frames from designer brands. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Square Clubmaster Sunglasses for $62.99 (low by $21).
1 mo ago
Xyzal Allergy 24HR
free sample
Spring is just around the corner bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
Tips
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
Features
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Sennheiser Set 840 S Wireless Stereo TV Listening System
$69 $300
free shipping
It's $231 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Amazon · 5 days ago
GadgetCenter Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun
$30 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "VDHZ2TSH" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ProjectCBE via Amazon.
Features
- 4 speeds
- 4 massage heads
- up to 4 hours of use on a full charge
