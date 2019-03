Newegg offers three ADATA 16GB Premier Class 10 UHS-I microSDHC Memory Cards with Adapters forwith. That's tied with last month's mention, $2.99 per card, and $6 less than the lowest price we could find for this amount elsewhere. (It is also the lowest price we've seen for any 16GB microSDHC memory card.) They feature transfer speeds up to 85MB/s.