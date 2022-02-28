Apply coupon code "BGDNwheel" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on ZIP. Ships from a US warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 1,000-watts
- 48V brushless gearless hub motor
- LCD display
That is the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- quick release clamps
- 8 resistance settings
- front wheel riser block
- fits any road or mountain bike with a 26-28" or 700C wheel
- Model: BF-Biketrainer
That matches Walmart's Black Friday week price and yields a saving of $250 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 20-mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6 speeds
- up to 20mph
- LED display
That's the lowest price we could find by $15, and a low price in general for a Kryptonite folding model. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2.25 lbs.
- Model: 720018004066
That's $60 less than our mention from May, and a savings of $140 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- cup holder
- headphone hook
- full desk mouse pad
- Model: BW-GD2
That's a savings of 80% off the list price, and it's available with free shipping this time (shipping was $3 in our previous mention). Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- steel frame
- headphone/bag hook
- measures 43.3" x 21.6" x 29.3"
- Model: BW-CD2
Apply coupon code "BG51828f" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 300 DPI
- scan AR photos
- 45-seconds/page
- holds up to 10 photo papers
- includes printer & USB cable
Apply coupon code "BG409a33" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Banggood
- In White or Blue.
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on ZIP. Ships from a USA warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 6 massage modes
- 18 levels of strength
- remote control
Sign In or Register