$25 Walgreens Cash Rewards: free w/ COVID-19 vaccination

Walgreens · 27 mins ago
MyWalgreens members get a $25 credit added to their account when they get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Not a member? You can either sign up for free, or scroll down to the terms and conditions at Walgreens to see how to get a $25 Walgreens gift card instead.) Shop Now at Walgreens

  • Minors from age 12 to 15 aren't eligible for either reward, but parents or legal guardians can redeem on their behalf.
  • walk-ins are welcome
  • Expires 6/26/2021
