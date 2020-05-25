Personalize your DealNews Experience
Restaurant.com discounts its $25 gift certificates to $4. Buy Now at Restaurant.com
There's chicken strip family meals, shrimp scampi meals, fish fry meals, desserts, platters, and more. Shop Now
While free delivery is quickly becoming the norm, most restaurants have a minimum, and they certainly don't have that elusive chicken sandwich. Shop Now
Save up to $10 and take a break from cooking with a massive meal for up to 6. Buy Now
Feed an entire family or have a gluttonous evening at home solo, and save at least $3. Buy Now at Pizza Hut
