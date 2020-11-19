New
PayPal · 1 hr ago
$25 PayPal Cashback
free w/ three $35 purchases at select stores

With both Black Friday and the gift-buying rush right around the corner, make your purchases at Gap, Walmart, Banana Republic, DoorDash, and more work for you with this cashback offer. Shop Now at PayPal

  • Valid for the first 130,000 customers.
  • The credit will be applied within five to seven days of your third purchase being verified.
  • Expires 12/31/2020
