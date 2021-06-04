$25 Nordstrom Rack Promo Card: free w/ $150 in gift cards
Nordstrom · 32 mins ago
$25 Nordstrom Rack Promo Card
free w/ $150 in gift cards

If you're giving out gift cards for graduation and/or Father's Day, you can earn a little back for yourself. Shop Now at Nordstrom

Features
  • the $25 promo card will be emailed to you by July 6
  • it can be used at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, and expires August 8
  • Expires 6/9/2021
    Published 32 min ago
