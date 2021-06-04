$25 Nordstrom Rack Promo Card: free w/ $150 in gift cards

If you're giving out gift cards for graduation and/or Father's Day, you can earn a little back for yourself. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- the $25 promo card will be emailed to you by July 6
- it can be used at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, and expires August 8
Expires 6/9/2021
Published 32 min ago
Prime members can snag a $40 Amazon Gift Card (specifically the Amazon Mini Prime Envelope tin or Prime Day eGift card) and get a $10 additional credit for free when you apply coupon code "GIFTFORPD21". Buy Now at Amazon
- Prime Now gift card orders do not qualify.
- Limit of one promotional credit per Prime account.
- Does not grant either the recipient or the sender early access to the Prime Day event or deals.
- Gift Card amount can be applied towards a Prime membership.
- credit will be sent two days after purchase
Apply coupon "GIFTCARD2021" and you'll essentially get $15 in Amazon credit for free. Buy Now at Amazon
- The offer is only valid for first-time buyers of Amazon gift cards. Eligible accounts should see a clippable coupon or the code above on the product page.
- The credit will arrive within two days of order completion, or in the case of physical cards, within two days of being shipped.
That's like getting free money to spend on eligible goods and services. Shop Now at Amazon
- The bonus is automatically added to your Amazon.com balance when you "reload" a gift card. This offer may not be available to everyone.
- This offer is eligible for first time reload customers only, and you must be the original recipient of this offer.
- You can add funds to your account quickly using your credit, debit, or prepaid gift card and then use your balance towards millions of items
Save on over 100 gift cards for restaurants, clothing stores and brands, services, and things to do. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Pictured are the Chili's $100 Value Gift Cards for $85.98 ($14 off).
Save on thousands of items, including men's, women's, and kids' clothing, beauty items, home goods, and designer label apparel. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Over 11,000 items are discounted, including accessories (starting from $4), sunglasses (from $6), clothing (from $6), and swimwear (from $29). Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured is the Billabong Women's Daydreamer Sundress for $20.68 (low by $25).
