New
eBay · 1 hr ago
25-Liter Military Tactic Backpack
$17
free shipping

You'll pay at least $12 more for nearly identical items elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Millionshare via eBay.
  • Available in several colors (Camourflag pictured).
Features
  • waterproof
  • multiple compartments and pockets
  • wide shoulder straps
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Backpacks eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register