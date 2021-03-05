New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$6.49 $18
$1 shipping
That's $12 off. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Power Tools, Hand Tools, and Accessories at Home Depot
up to 67% off
free shipping
Shop a variety of cordless tools, tool chests, shop vacuums, table saws, wrenches, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is Octane 18V Li-ion Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill and Impact Driver for $279 (low by $18).
- While most items receive free shipping regardless of price, some require a minimum $45 purchase or pickup to avoid oversize fees.
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Milescraft Handheld Drill Guide
$7.98 $14
pickup at Lowe's
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model:13120103
Amazon · 5 days ago
Bosch 7-Piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set
$9.99 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $6 under what Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 6 TPI tooth design
- bi-metal construction and reinforced pair-setting teeth
- taper backs and plunge tip
- Model: RAP7PK
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
DeWalt 20V Max and XR Power Tools at Home Depot
up to $120 off 3 tools
free shipping
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Flexible Touch Light
$6.49 $23
$2 shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 3 modes
- rechargeable battery
- up to 300-lumen output
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Cabeau Premium Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow
$8.49 $30
$1 shipping
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere for this, after shipping. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- washable cover
- adjustable support clasp
