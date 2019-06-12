New
That Daily Deal · 18 mins ago
$5 $25
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 24" Foldable Pick-Up and Reach Tool for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $3 under the lowest price we could find for a similar tool elsewhere. Buy Now
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "YXTVUBTT" drops the price to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 16-30mm
- impact & wear resistance
- HSS high speed steel
- Model: MOHOOYceKnGH4x*1
eBay · 1 wk ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 1 wk ago
General Tools 76-Piece Pocket Hole Jig Kit
$22 $27
free shipping w/ Price
Amazon offers Prime members the General Tools 76-Piece Pocket Hole Jig Kit for $21.76 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although it was $6 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- pocket hole jig with clamp
- #32 3/8" Step Drill Bit
- 3/8" steel stop collar
- hex wrench 6" square drive bit
- 24 coarse square drive screws
- 24 fine square drive screws
- 24 wooden pocket hole plugs
- hard plastic carrying case
- Model: 850
Amazon · 1 day ago
Apsung 110-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set
$16 $26
free shipping
Apsung via Amazon offers the Apsung 110-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set in Blue or Yellow for $25.99. Coupon code "V396IXVP" drops the price to $15.59. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- includes a wide variety of tools to repair laptops, mobile devices, and other electronic devices
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Clearance Event
Up to 70% off
Northern Tools takes up to 70% off its clearance items. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start at $5.99. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon Father's Day Refurb Sale
Amazon discounts a selection of refurbished laptops, monitors, power tools, and more as part of its Father's Day Refurb Sale. Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose. Buy Now
Features
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
That Daily Deal · 21 hrs ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 15 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$10 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $10.49 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand
$4
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- 14" handle
- pivoting head
- machine-washable microfiber pad
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 1 day ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
