24/7 Tank Dresses at Maurices: for $12
New
Maurices · 1 hr ago
24/7 Tank Dresses at Maurices
$12
free shipping w/ $50

Choose from an assortment of 24/7 dresses in any array of colors, patterns, & fits. Buy Now at Maurices

Tips
  • Pictured is the 24/7 White Floral Keyhole Shift Dress for $12 ($13 off).
  • Shipping adds $6.95, or is free on orders of $50 or more; store pickup may also be available.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dresses Maurices
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register