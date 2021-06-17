24/7 T-Shirts and Tanks, Jeggings, and Sandals at Maurices: buy 1, get 50% off 2nd

Grab some BOGO savings on a variety of women's styles when you buy at least two items. Shop Now at Maurices
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Eligible items are marked.
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop clogs, flats, and sandals for the whole family. Shop Now at Crocs
- Pictured are the Crocs Athens Flip-Flops for $27.99 ($7 off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
Save on over 1,000 adidas items for the whole family, with socks starting from $6, kids' t-shirts from $10, men's t-shirts from $15, women's shorts from $18, and adults' shoes from $35. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Torsion TRDC Sneakers for $59.97 (low by $20).
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, over 72% off list and pretty darn cheap for a women's dress from a major retailer.) Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee. Orders over $50 ship free. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
Get big savings on women's clearance tops, bottoms, jeans, dresses, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Maurices
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the 24/7 Colorblock Strappy Neck Knot Hem Tee for $17.98 ($7 off).
Save up to $15 off list. Buy Now at Maurices
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Available in several styles (24/7 Floral Stripe pictured).
It's $27 under list price and $8 less than our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Maurices
- Available in Black.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
Sign In or Register