COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
It's the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
Apply coupon code "AZTG0MJ8WQ0E" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at contechealth.com
- LCD backlight
- alarm function
- Model: TP500
Save on men's and women's clothing, home and garden items, furniture, accessories, and more. Shop Now
- All clearance items are final sale. No returns or exchanges accepted.
Save on a range of bikes - including mountain bikes, e-bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes - from Kona, Marin, Bjorn, and more. Shop Now
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Just fill in a few personal details and the sample will be on it's way to you. Shop Now
- SPF 60
Sign In or Register