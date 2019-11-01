New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test
$99 $199
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping.
Features
  • includes lab fee
  • provides over 85 online reports, including details of your ethnic composition, DNA relatives, health, and traits
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Health Walmart 23andMe
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register