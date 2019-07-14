New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
23andMe Ancestry DNA Test
$79
free shipping

Walmart offers the 23andMe Personal Ancestry Kit for $79 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $21, although we saw it for $20 less in December. Buy Now

Features
  • It provides details of your ethnic composition, DNA relatives, Neanderthal ancestry, and maternal and paternal haplogroups
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Health Walmart 23andMe
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register