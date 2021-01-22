New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 47 mins ago
$5 $18
49 cents shipping
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- Includes 11 bits and 9 sockets
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 day ago
Harbor Freight Tools New Year Sale
Save on hundreds of items
Trawl through the instant savings, garage items, tools, and more all marked on the main page sale blurbs, with discounts up to 87% off which makes this the best sale we've seen in over a year (including the Black Friday sale). Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- There are multiple sale pages in the scrolling banner.
- Some exclusions apply.
- Shipping adds a flat-rate of $6.99. (Oversized or heavy items may incur additional fees.)
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Power Tools, Hand Tools, and Accessories at Home Depot
up to 67% off
free shipping
Shop a variety of cordless tools, tool chests, shop vacuums, table saws, wrenches, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is Octane 18V Li-ion Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill and Impact Driver for $279 (low by $18).
- While most items receive free shipping regardless of price, some require a minimum $45 purchase or pickup to avoid oversize fees.
The Tool Nut · 6 days ago
The Tool Nut Warehouse Clearance Sale
up to 70% off
Save on over 50 tools from brands Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
Tips
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3-Piece Combo Kit for $449 (low by $38).
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Ryobi 100-Piece Drill and Drive Set
$15 $90
pickup
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
Features
- 14 different types of bits
Sign In or Register