Coupon code "IRELAND250" saves $250 per person on a wide selection of tours and explore the cliffs, castles, and Cadbury chocolate of the Emerald Isle.
(Seriously, don't sleep on Cadbury when you're there - you may want to bring an extra suitcase to bring some home.) Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- packages range from 8 to 15 days and include some meals, as noted
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
Fly to the islands and stay at the world famous Waikiki Beach Hilton in early 2022 at a $190 low. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- A nightly resort fee of $57.48 is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel upon check-in.
- Book this travel deal by December 31 for stays through March 9, 2022.
- roundtrip economy airfare into Honolulu, HI (HNL)
- 4-night stay at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
Use coupon code "COLUMBIA" to save $200 (or $100 per person) and explore Bogota and Cartagena in 2022. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- roundtrip international flights
- airport transfers
- 3-night stay in Bogota at Hotel El Dorado Bogota
- 2-night stay in Cartagena at Caribe by Faranda Grand Hotel
- half-day Bogota and Cartagena city tours
- full day Zipaquira and Guatavita tour
- daily breakfast
Bundle up and cross off two popular bucket list items, with a Northern Lights by boat tour and visit to the Blue Lagoon, at a $64 low. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- We found this price departing from Boston, MA (BOS) on January 24, 2022.
- Stay up to date with health protocols, as proof-of-vaccination and/or negative testing may be required prior to boarding.
- Book this travel deal by December 31.
- roundtrip international airfare w/ checked bag
- 3 night Reykjavik hotel stay
- breakfast at hotels as noted
- Northern Lights by Boat tour
- Blue Lagoon tour & admission
