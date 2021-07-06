2021 Ford Essence Festival Tote Bag: free
1 hr ago
2021 Ford Essence Festival Tote Bag
free

Get a free tote from the 2021 Ford Essence Festival when you register to win a Ford vehicle. Shop Now

Tips
  • Available while supplies last.
  • Vehicle giveaway finalist will be contacted by phone.
Features
  • Choose from a 2020 Ford F-150, Escape, Explorer, or Mustang if you win.
1 comment
CLS9
Site is already down. Guess it's hard to pass up a free tote bag that worth about a dollar.
1 hr 8 min ago