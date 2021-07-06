2021 Ford Essence Festival Tote Bag: free

Get a free tote from the 2021 Ford Essence Festival when you register to win a Ford vehicle. Shop Now
- Available while supplies last.
- Vehicle giveaway finalist will be contacted by phone.
- Choose from a 2020 Ford F-150, Escape, Explorer, or Mustang if you win.
-
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Discounts on a variety styles from brands like The North Face, Marc Jacobs, Jansport, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PUMA Evercat Equivalence 2.0 Backpack for $21.97 (low by $3).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
Apply coupon code "JULY" for a savings of $33 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at adidas
- Available in Black or Light Grey.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- water-resistant base material
- front zip pocket
- lined laptop and tablet sleeves
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Available in Red, Purple, or Turquoise.
- 6,400 cubic inches of packing space
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Need something space-related to tide you over until today's SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink-28 satellite launch? How about a variety of books, podcasts, and audio clips from NASA - all for free? Maybe deep dive into NASA Hubble Space Telescope team's latest book (released just a week ago), or check out Perseverance Rover's clips of the first ever sound recorded on Mars, or relive history with JFK's speeches about venturing to the Moon. With so much to choose from, you're bound to find something to rock your world. Shop Now
- Click the categories in the left side menu to discover the podcasts and audio clips.
- 66 eBooks available in PDF, ePub, or Mobi format
- Mars audio from the Perseverance Rover and InSight Lander
- NASA sounds from historic spaceflights and current missions, including Discovery, the Apollo missions, and more
- 17 podcasts
- Third Rock: America's Space Station radio station stream
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Try this free sample to provide prebiotic skin care to your face. It helps feed your skin's natural microbiome. Shop Now
- You will receive your sample in 4-8 weeks to the address provided.
- This offer is valid while supplies last.
- oil-free
- SPF 30
- formulated with a high concentration of La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water
