eBay
2021 Austria 1/10-oz. Gold Philharmonic BU Coin
$220
This coin features The Great Organ of the Golden Hall in Vienna's concert hall, the Musikverein, along with the 2021 year-date, weight, and face value. The reverse is imprinted with an array of instruments, including the cello, violin, harp, Vienna horn, and bassoon. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by APMEX via eBay.
  • .9999 fineness
  • eligible for "Precious Metals IRAs"
  • guaranteed by the Austrian Mint
