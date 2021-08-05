2021 American Gold Eagle 1-oz. $50 Gold Coin for $1,938
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
2021 American Gold Eagle 1-oz. $50 Gold Coin
$1,938
free shipping

The obverse is a refreshed version of Augustus Saint-Gaudens' full-length figure of Liberty, while the reverse contains an image of the bald eagle. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Liberty.Coin via eBay.
Features
  • 0.9167 fineness
  • reeded edge
  • 1 Troy oz.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register