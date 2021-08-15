2021 American Gold Eagle 1-oz. $50 Gold Coin for $1,897
2021 American Gold Eagle 1-oz. $50 Gold Coin
$1,897 $1,914
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by at least $16, with most reputable coin sellers charging at least $1,960 or more.

Update: It's now $1,896.82. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Liberty.Coin via eBay.
  • The obverse is a refreshed version of Augustus Saint-Gaudens' full-length figure of Liberty, while the reverse contains an image of the bald eagle.
  • 0.9167 fineness
  • reeded edge
  • 1 Troy oz.
