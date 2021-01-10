2021 1/10-oz. Gold American Eagle $5 Coin for $259
eBay
2021 1/10-oz. Gold American Eagle $5 Coin
$259 $320
free shipping

It's $61 under list price.

  • Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
  • 0.9167 fineness
  • 0.1 Troy oz.
  Published 32 min ago
