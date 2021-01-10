2021 1/10-oz. Gold American Eagle $5 Coin for $238
eBay · 1 day ago
2021 1/10-oz. Gold American Eagle $5 Coin
$238 $320
free shipping

That's $19 under our June mention and the best deal we could find now by $107.

Update: The price has dropped to $237.82. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
  • If you're stocking up, ignore this seller's multi-buy options and opt for this 5-pack for $1,155.34. (It's around $30 cheaper).
  • Published 8/4/2021
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
