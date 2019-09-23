Personalize your DealNews Experience
Entertainment.com takes $5 off all 2020 Entertainment Books via coupon code "NEW5". (Select your city from the dropdown, and then click "Choose Your Membership" to see the book.) Most options are priced from $30 after coupon, although some options are higher, such as San Diego ($40 after coupon) and Toronto ($35 after coupon). Shop Now
Amazon offers the Peanuts Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! Play-A-Sound Book with Snoopy Plush for $3.74 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dave Ramsey Financial Peace Junior Kit for $8.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. (For further comparison, it's $15 under what you'd pay direct from Dave Ramsey.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members preorders of the Golden Girls Magnet Set for $5.91 with free shipping. That's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $1. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rudolph Play-A-Sound Book with Plush for $3.74 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
