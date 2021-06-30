2020 American Gold Eagle 1-oz. $50 Gold Coin for $1,966
eBay · 1 hr ago
2020 American Gold Eagle 1-oz. $50 Gold Coin
$1,966
free shipping

This coin features a refreshed version of Augustus Saint-Gaudens' full-length figure of Liberty. The reverse depicts a portrait of an eagle. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
  • 1 troy oz.
  • Uncirculated
  • 0.9167 fineness
