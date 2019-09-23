Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $450 off list and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
All of these refurbs are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $10 under our June mention, $285 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $724 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $280 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $60 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now at Apple
That's the lowest price we could find by $398 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's tied with last week's mention and $400 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now at Daily Steals
