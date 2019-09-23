New
2018 Apple Mac mini Desktop
$699 $799
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
  • macOS
