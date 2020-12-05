New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$3 $15
$1 shipping
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 4 or more bag free shipping (a savings of $1.49).
Features
- 3 modes (50% brightness, 100% brightness, and flashing)
- requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Orogi 20W Motion Sensor LED Flood Light
$9 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Save 50% via coupon code "X342EZGC". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Orogi via Amazon.
Features
- IP65 rating
- 1,800-lumens
- dusk-to-dawn sensor
- 180° wide sensing angle
- 9.8- to 16.5-foot motion sensing range
- includes waterproof connector, two connection modes, and ground stake
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight
$5 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a buck under our mention from July and the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- up to 8-hour run time
- Model: 73001
bougerv.com · 2 wks ago
BougeRV Solar Street Light
$70 $198
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ-29" to drop the price to $69.99, a savings of $128 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- three lighting options
- remote control
- Model: BJ001
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Milwaukee 300 Lumens LED Magnetic Flood Light
$20 $30
pickup only
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
Features
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
Sign In or Register