New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
free with $5.49 s&h
$5 shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers 200 Lumen 3-Watt COB Work Light 2-Pack for free with $5.49 for shipping. That is $6 less than we could find for a similar 2-pack elsewhere. Shop Now
Features
- rare earth magnet
- built-in swivel- hook
- 3 AAA batteries required ( batteries are included)
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
eBay · 5 days ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Yanxuan Mini Outdoor LED Flashlight
$9 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
NetEase Yanxuan via Amazon offers its Yanxuan Mini Outdoor LED Flashlight for 18.99. Coupon code "50RDT7TM" cuts the price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's 50% off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3"
- waterproof
- 360° rotation
- magnet base & clip
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Telescoping Walking Stick with 9-LED Flashlight and Compass
$9 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Telescoping Walking Stick with 9-LED Flashlight and Compass for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- adjusts from 21" to 44"
- 9-LED light with 90° inclination
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight
$9 $16
free shipping w Prime
Suswill via Amazon offers the Suswillhit USB Rechargeable Flashlight for $15.99. Coupon code "HAAJWXN3" cuts it to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in March. Buy Now
Features
- up to five hours of runtime per charge
- COB work light
- magnetic base
- requires one 18650 Lithium ion battery (included)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
UltraFire 300-Lumen Mini Flashlights 3-Pack
$9 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
UltraFireUS via Amazon offers the UltraFire 300-Lumen Mini Flashlights 3-Pack in Black for $11.99. Coupon code "24U6NPGZ" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IPX6 water resistant rating
- up to 100,000-hour lifespan
- adjustable zoom focus
- requires 1 AA or 1 14500 3.7-volt rechargeable battery (not included)
- Model: 5333501145
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool)
$39 $57
free shipping
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max LED Hand Held Area Light (bare tool) for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 3 bright LEDs
- 2 brightness settings
- 140° pivoting head
Bestekmall · 1 wk ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 5 days ago
GRG 60W LED Garage Lights
$27 $39
free shipping
Michelle Select via Amazon offers the GRG 60-watt LED Garage Lights in 60W Ordinary Version for $38.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "MSGARAGE8" to drop that to $27.02. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- each wing can adjust by 90°
- 6,000-lumens
- E26/E27 medium base
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit
$9 $20
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit for $9.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge $12 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 2" and 4" round brushes
- 3.5" cone brush
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Walmart Memorial Day Savings Center
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Memorial Day Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
8-Foot Landscape Timber
$2 $5
pickup at Home Depot
For pickup only, Home Depot offers 8-Foot Landscape Timber for $2.47. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Pressure treated against termites, fungus, and rot
- Model: 288731
iTunes · 1 day ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 4 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$178 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Sign In or Register