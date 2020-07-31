New
$3 $13
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- uses 3 AAA batteries (included)
- 3 lighting modes
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 day ago
Touch of Eco Lunalite Round Solar Gutter/Fence Light 4-Pack
$27 $130
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- 4 LEDs per light
- weather resistant
- 6-9 hour run time on full charge
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Cesailt 60W Garage Light 2-Pack
$21 $30
free shipping
Save 30% by using coupon code "8DBK8MZR". Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 90° adjustable panels
- 6,500K daylight white
- 6,000 lumen output
TomTop · 3 wks ago
Tomshine Solar Powered Energy LED Light
$17 $23
free shipping
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
Features
- 0.065W
- IP44 water resistance
- built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery
- Warm White light
- 180° beam angle
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Jesled Solar Powered Exterior Security Light
$17 $26
free shipping
Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "25JESLED" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- weatherproof
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
