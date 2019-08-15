- Create an Account or Login
Create an account or log in to get started.
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $22 off and tied with yesterday's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
DragonSmart via Amazon offers the Novostella 20W Smart LED Flood Lights 2-Pack for $89.99. Coupon code "4J8WOQWK" cuts the price to $36. With free shipping, that's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Overstock.com offers The Curated Nomad Grove Handmade Braided Cotton Area Rug in Multi with prices starting from $29.74 plus $4.95 for shipping. (Orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; keep in mind for bigger sizes.) Based on the lowest price available, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Artscape Montage 24" x 36" Window Film for $10.81 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick in several scents (S'mores pictured) for $2.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh 8x10-Foot Adirondack Vera Ombre Rug in Ivory/Silver for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Redi Shade 36" x 72" Original Light Filtering Pleated Paper Shade 6-Pack in White for $13.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Aer Industries via Walmart offers the BlueDri Mini Storm Blower for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
