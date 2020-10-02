New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
20-lb. Queen Weighted Blanket
$49 $150
free shipping

It's less than many "lighter" weighted blankets of its size. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • cotton cover
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bedding 13 Deals
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register