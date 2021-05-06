20-Stem Bunch of Tulips for $10 w/ Prime

These tulips are marked Sourced for Good, which means the producer is certified by the Fair Food Program, and are part of a program which involves sustainability initiatives and raising worker welfare. It's also a savings of $5. Buy Now at Whole Foods
- This deal is for Prime members only.
- Shipping adds $4.99, or get free shipping on $35+ Whole Foods orders.
- While supplies last. Restrictions apply.
-
Expires 5/11/2021
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Skip the dying flowers and get your mom a living potted plant this Mother's Day. Shop 10 discounted options from around $18. (She raised you. Certainly she can handle a houseplant.) Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily for $24.77 (low by $10).
That's a savings of at least $20 off long-stem roses. Purchase a $30 redemption code for $10 or a $40 redemption code for $13. Shop Now at Groupon
- You'll need to visit the vendor site to use the redemption code.
Enjoy savings of up to 56% on bouquets from Teleflora. Shop Now at Groupon
- $30 voucher for $13.
- $40 voucher for $20.
Choose from over 30 plants, trees, succulents, and more. Prices start as low as $24 after coupon code "15MOM". Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Pictured is the Sweet Spring Blooming Mum for $30 after coupon ($5 off).
- Shipping starts at around $14.99, but you can purchase a 1-year Celebration Passport for $19.99 and get free shipping across all 1-800-Flowers brands.
