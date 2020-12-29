eBay · 17 mins ago
$20 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle Gold Coin
$1,986
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 0.900 fineness
  • 0.9675 troy oz.
  • Minted in Philadelphia, Denver, or San Francisco
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Comics & Collectibles eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register