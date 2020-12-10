New
eBay · 53 mins ago
$20 Liberty Gold Double Eagle 1-oz. Gold Coin
$1,935
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $456. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • .9675 troy oz.
  • random year
  • minted from 1850-1907
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Comics & Collectibles eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
joethebassplayer
I hope dealnews.com will continue to feature coins & bullion... I may have even requested this a year or two ago... I am a daily online shopper of Gold, Silver, & Platinum... I appreciate you all going into this area, thanks again!
23 min ago