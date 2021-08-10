$20 Liberty Gold Double Eagle 1-oz. Gold Coin for $1,862
eBay · 9 hrs ago
$20 Liberty Gold Double Eagle 1-oz. Gold Coin
$1,862 $2,250
free shipping

That's $71 under our mention from last December, and the best deal we could find now by around $400.

Update: The price dropped to $1,861.89. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by apmex via eBay.
  • .9675 troy oz.
  • random year
  • minted from 1850-1907
