eBay · 1 hr ago
20 Francs Swiss Helvetia .1867-oz. Gold Coin
$366
free shipping

This fractional Gold coin is attractive to look at with its distinct design.

Update: The price has dropped by a few bucks to $366.38. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Apmex via eBay.
Features
  • random year
  • minted by the Bern Mint
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 7 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Comics & Collectibles eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register