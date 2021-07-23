$20 Chewy eGift Card: free w/ $50 Purchase of Select Dog Items

Shop select dog training, supplements, toys, grooming tools, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
- Gift card is delivered by email after order ships.
Expires 7/26/2021
Petco charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922
Choose from a selection of sizes, from 1-gallon to 14-gallon. That's a max savings of $45 off list price. Shop Now at Petco
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Aqueon Frameless 1-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $14.99 ($20 off).
- Aqueon Frameless 3-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $19.99 ($25 off).
- Aqueon Frameless 6-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $29.99 ($35 off).
- Aqueon Frameless 14-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $39.99 ($45 off).
Save on over 60 items for your mini fur ball, with scratchers from $7, condos from $11 (a retail steal), loungers from $11, hammocks from $20, and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the EveryYay Come Out & Play Outdoor Cat Lounge with Tent for $74.99 ($25 off).
It's $4 under our June mention, $21 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Gray/White at this price; Brown/Beige is available for $69.29 ($21 off).
- wall-mountable
- includes hammock, condo, & 2 perches
- 15-lbs. maximum weight capacity per shelf
Enjoy an extra 60% off a selection of pools. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, or get it free on $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Kopeks Medium Outdoor Portable Rectangular Dog Swimming Pool for $17.75 (lowest we've seen by $32).
Save 30% at checkout making it $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Chewy
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- includes internal power filter
- measures 11.2" x 8.8" x 13.5"
- LED lighting w/ 7 color options
Add 3 treats to your cart to bag this discount on brands including Milk-Bone, Whimzees, Newman's Own, Blue Buffalo, Wellness, Kong, Nylabone, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
- Bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
Save on nearly 30 cat trees, condos, and perches. Plus, select items get an additional 40% off in cart. Shop Now at Chewy
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Frisco 33" Cactus Cat Scratching Post for $32.89 in cart ($22 off).
