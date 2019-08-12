New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
2x4basics Custom Workbench Kit w/ ShelfLinks System
$56 $71
free shipping

Walmart offers the 2x4basics Custom Workbench Kit with ShelfLinks System for $55.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $9, excluding the below mention. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same.
  • The pictured lumber is not included.
Features
  • makes a workbench up to 8 feet x 4 feet x 3 feet
  • includes 4 workbench legs and 6 ShelfLinks pieces
  • Model: 90164
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Walmart 2x4 Basics
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register