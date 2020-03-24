Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
2x4 Basics ShelfLinks 6-Pack
$20 $29
free shipping w/ $35

That's $10 less than you'd pay at Northern Tool, before shipping fees. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Black.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 bag free shipping.
Features
  • functional custom shelving
  • can hold up to 1,000-lbs.
  • Model: 90124
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart 2x4 Basics
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register